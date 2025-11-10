Kaito Onishi betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Onishi's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 6-under.

He has an average of -0.698 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

Onishi has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.