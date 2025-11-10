Kaito Onishi betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Kaito Onishi has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in Southampton, Bermuda.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Onishi's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Onishi's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T51
|67-69-69-73
|-6
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T54
|70-72-72-70
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-68
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|W/D
|78
|+8
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|68-69-71-73
|-7
|2.5
Onishi's recent performances
- Onishi's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 6-under.
- He has an average of -0.698 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Onishi has averaged -0.709 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.675
|-0.698
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|161
|-0.400
|-0.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|139
|-0.143
|-0.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|86
|0.071
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|169
|-1.147
|-0.709
Onishi's advanced stats and rankings
- Onishi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sported a -0.400 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Onishi delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- Onishi has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
