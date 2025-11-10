PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Kaito Onishi betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Kaito Onishi has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in Southampton, Bermuda.

    Latest odds for Onishi at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Onishi's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Onishi's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT5167-69-69-73-6--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT5470-72-72-70E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-68-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC77-75+8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipW/D78+8--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-68+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC74-69+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC72-69-1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7368-69-71-73-72.5

    Onishi's recent performances

    • Onishi's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for 51st with a score of 6-under.
    • He has an average of -0.698 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has an average of -0.236 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Onishi has averaged -0.709 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Onishi's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170-0.675-0.698
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green161-0.400-0.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green139-0.143-0.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting860.0710.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total169-1.147-0.709

    Onishi's advanced stats and rankings

    • Onishi posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.675 (170th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.5 yards ranked 109th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Onishi sported a -0.400 mark that ranked 161st on TOUR. He ranked 166th with a 63.37% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Onishi delivered a 0.071 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 86th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 60th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.72, and he ranked 174th by breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • Onishi has earned 42 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 197th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Onishi as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

