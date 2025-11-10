John Pak betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.

Pak has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.