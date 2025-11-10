John Pak betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
John Pak shot 3-over and missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Pak's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|77-68
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Pak's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Pak's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|71-65-69-64
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T64
|71-72-72-72
|-1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-76
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+8
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T27
|67-66-68-69
|-10
|26.556
Pak's recent performances
- Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
- Pak has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Pak's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.350
|-0.017
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.163
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|109
|-0.049
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.559
|-0.716
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|160
|-0.794
|-1.038
Pak's advanced stats and rankings
- Pak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak sported a 0.163 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Pak delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
- Pak has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
