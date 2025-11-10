PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
50M AGO

John Pak betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    John Pak shot 3-over and missed the cut the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Pak at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Pak's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC77-68+3

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Pak's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 3-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Pak's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1771-65-69-64-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT6471-72-72-72-1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-76+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-69-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC78-70+8--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-71-4--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2767-66-68-69-1026.556

    Pak's recent performances

    • Pak has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he finished tied for 17th with a score of 19-under.
    • Pak has an average of -0.017 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -1.038 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Pak's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.350-0.017
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.163-0.243
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green109-0.049-0.062
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.559-0.716
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160-0.794-1.038

    Pak's advanced stats and rankings

    • Pak posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.350 (158th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 292.4 yards ranked 164th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Pak sported a 0.163 mark that ranked 65th on TOUR. He ranked 92nd with a 66.83% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Pak delivered a -0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 171st on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.30, and he ranked 147th by breaking par 20.73% of the time.
    • Pak has earned 121 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 171st.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pak as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

