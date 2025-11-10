Jesper Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Jesper Svensson has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making a strong debut at this $6 million event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Svensson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Svensson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-79
|+8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T15
|65-74-70-62
|-13
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T48
|70-67-76-67
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T14
|66-69-63-70
|-16
|52.000
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T16
|71-72-68-66
|-7
|66.143
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T43
|73-64-71-69
|-3
|11.625
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|67-70-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T18
|69-65-69-65
|-12
|44.000
Svensson's recent performances
- Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.
- Svensson has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson has averaged 0.629 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|9
|0.562
|0.605
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.166
|0.295
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|65
|0.081
|0.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|89
|0.052
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.529
|0.629
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.562 (ninth) in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 321.4 yards ranked third on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Svensson sported a -0.166 mark that ranked 137th on TOUR. He ranked 84th with a 67.08% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson delivered a 0.052 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025, which placed him 89th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 68th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.78, and he ranked 12th by breaking par 24.69% of the time.
- Svensson has accumulated 363 FedExCup Regular Season points in 2025, ranking 110th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.