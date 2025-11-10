Jesper Svensson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Svensson has finished in the top 20 four times over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 16-under.

Svensson has an average of 0.605 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.295 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.293 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.