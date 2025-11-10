Adam Schenk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Adam Schenk finished tied for 29th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Schenk's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T29
|63-66-76-69
|-10
|2021
|T26
|69-71-66-72
|-6
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 10-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Schenk's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T69
|69-67-73-71
|-8
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T47
|69-68-69-71
|-7
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T21
|70-69-69-68
|-12
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T30
|72-70-69-70
|-7
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-77
|+4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-69
|-5
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|T50
|71-72-76-75
|+14
|13.050
Schenk's recent performances
- Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
- Schenk has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schenk has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.066
|0.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|115
|-0.076
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|140
|-0.145
|-0.252
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.037
|0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.192
|0.180
Schenk's advanced stats and rankings
- Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
- Schenk has earned 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.
All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
