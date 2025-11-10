PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
45M AGO

Adam Schenk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Adam Schenk finished tied for 29th at 10-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Schenk at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Schenk's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T2963-66-76-69-10
    2021T2669-71-66-72-6

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Schenk's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Schenk's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6969-67-73-71-8--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT4769-68-69-71-7--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2170-69-69-68-12--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT3072-70-69-70-7--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-77+4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC70-69-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-69-5--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenT5071-72-76-75+1413.050

    Schenk's recent performances

    • Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.
    • Schenk has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schenk has averaged 0.180 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Schenk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0660.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green115-0.0760.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green140-0.145-0.252
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.0370.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.1920.180

    Schenk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Schenk posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.066 (92nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 307.1 yards ranked 59th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Schenk sported a -0.076 mark that ranked 115th on TOUR. He ranked 138th with a 65.10% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Schenk delivered a -0.037 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 110th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 98th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.01, and he ranked 112th by breaking par 21.75% of the time.
    • Schenk has earned 258 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 133rd.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schenk as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

