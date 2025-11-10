Adam Schenk betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Schenk's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 21st with a score of 12-under.

Schenk has an average of 0.197 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.011 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Schenk has an average of -0.252 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.224 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.