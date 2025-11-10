Jake Peacock betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Jake Peacock will compete in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in at least five years. The tournament takes place at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda from Nov. 13-16.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Peacock's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Peacock's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 28, 2025
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|MC
|76-69
|+5
|--
|Sept. 21, 2025
|Times Colonist Victoria Open presented by Andrew Sheret Limited
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|ATB Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 31, 2025
|CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center
|T7
|69-65-62-67
|-21
|85
|Aug. 24, 2025
|Manitoba Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 10, 2025
|BioSteel Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Osprey Valley Open presented by Votorantim Cimentos - CBM Aggregates
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open presented by Lépine Apartments
|T26
|67-67-68-69
|-17
|26
|July 13, 2025
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|T14
|62-68-68-67
|-15
|49
|July 6, 2025
|Explore NB Open
|T9
|65-68-66-71
|-14
|67.833
Peacock's recent performances
- Peacock has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the CRMC Championship presented by Northern Pacific Center, where he finished tied for seventh with a score of 21-under.
Peacock's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Peacock's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Peacock for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Peacock as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
