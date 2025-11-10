PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Hunter Wolcott betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Hunter Wolcott will make his debut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with Rafael Campos defending his title after winning at 19-under last year.

    Latest odds for Wolcott at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Wolcott's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Wolcott's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Sept. 8, 2024Fortinet Cup ChampionshipT3570-68-76-73+720.967
    Sept. 1, 2024CRMC Championship presented by GertensT4870-67-70-70-38.750
    Aug. 25, 2024CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open468-65-68-63-24135.000
    Aug. 18, 2024Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-OpT2171-62-71-65-1142.000
    Aug. 4, 2024BioSteel ChampionshipT2765-65-67-67-1628.000
    July 28, 2024Commissionaires Ottawa Open971-64-66-65-2280.000
    July 21, 2024Bromont Open presented by DesjardinsT3167-67-68-68-1020.800
    July 14, 2024Explore NB OpenT765-64-67-1780.000
    June 30, 2024ATB ClassicMC76-69+1--
    June 23, 2024The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times ColonistMC71-67-2--

    Wolcott's recent performances

    • Wolcott has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 24-under.

    Wolcott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Wolcott's advanced stats and rankings

    • No year-to-date statistics are available for Wolcott for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wolcott as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

