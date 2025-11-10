Hunter Wolcott betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)
Hunter Wolcott will make his debut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16. The tournament offers a $6 million purse with Rafael Campos defending his title after winning at 19-under last year.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Wolcott's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Wolcott's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Sept. 8, 2024
|Fortinet Cup Championship
|T35
|70-68-76-73
|+7
|20.967
|Sept. 1, 2024
|CRMC Championship presented by Gertens
|T48
|70-67-70-70
|-3
|8.750
|Aug. 25, 2024
|CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open
|4
|68-65-68-63
|-24
|135.000
|Aug. 18, 2024
|Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open presented by Lake Country Co-Op
|T21
|71-62-71-65
|-11
|42.000
|Aug. 4, 2024
|BioSteel Championship
|T27
|65-65-67-67
|-16
|28.000
|July 28, 2024
|Commissionaires Ottawa Open
|9
|71-64-66-65
|-22
|80.000
|July 21, 2024
|Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|T31
|67-67-68-68
|-10
|20.800
|July 14, 2024
|Explore NB Open
|T7
|65-64-67
|-17
|80.000
|June 30, 2024
|ATB Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|June 23, 2024
|The Beachlands Victoria Open presented by Times Colonist
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
Wolcott's recent performances
- Wolcott has finished in the top 10 three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the CentrePort Canada Rail Park Manitoba Open, where he finished fourth with a score of 24-under.
Wolcott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Wolcott's advanced stats and rankings
- No year-to-date statistics are available for Wolcott for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wolcott as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.