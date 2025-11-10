PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Henrik Norlander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Henrik Norlander finished tied for fifty-seventh at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Norlander at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Norlander's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5770-69-72-70-3
    2023MC69-68-5
    2021MC70-75+3
    2020T2868-69-70-67-10

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifty-seventh after posting a score of three-under.
    • Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for twenty-eighth at 10-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Norlander's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-70-3--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT6267-69-74-69-14.200
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7267-66-70-76-52.750
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish Open7867-72-73-75+72.200
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5768-69-72-70-55.400
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT5165-72-72-69-106.333
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5270-66-68-70-66.257

    Norlander's recent performances

    • Norlander had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifty-first with a score of 10-under.
    • Norlander has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Norlander has averaged -1.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee153-0.320-0.786
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100.6390.050
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green153-0.237-0.109
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting138-0.220-0.287
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.138-1.133

    Norlander's advanced stats and rankings

    • Norlander ranks 10th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.639 average this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.64% ranks 54th on TOUR.
    • His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 ranks 153rd on TOUR this season, while his 296.6-yard Driving Distance ranks 156th.
    • On the greens, Norlander posts a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 138th on TOUR this season. His Putts Per Round average of 29.48 ranks 149th, while he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.63%.
    • Norlander has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

