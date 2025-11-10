Henrik Norlander betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Henrik Norlander of Sweden plays his shot from the fifth tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 02, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Henrik Norlander finished tied for fifty-seventh at three-under the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Norlander's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|70-69-72-70
|-3
|2023
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|2021
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|2020
|T28
|68-69-70-67
|-10
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Norlander's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for fifty-seventh after posting a score of three-under.
- Norlander's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for twenty-eighth at 10-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Norlander's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T62
|67-69-74-69
|-1
|4.200
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|67-66-70-76
|-5
|2.750
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|78
|67-72-73-75
|+7
|2.200
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T57
|68-69-72-70
|-5
|5.400
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T51
|65-72-72-69
|-10
|6.333
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T52
|70-66-68-70
|-6
|6.257
Norlander's recent performances
- Norlander had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for fifty-first with a score of 10-under.
- Norlander has an average of -0.786 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.050 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Norlander has averaged -1.133 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norlander's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|153
|-0.320
|-0.786
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|10
|0.639
|0.050
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|153
|-0.237
|-0.109
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|138
|-0.220
|-0.287
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.138
|-1.133
Norlander's advanced stats and rankings
- Norlander ranks 10th in Strokes Gained: Approach the Green with a 0.639 average this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage of 68.64% ranks 54th on TOUR.
- His Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.320 ranks 153rd on TOUR this season, while his 296.6-yard Driving Distance ranks 156th.
- On the greens, Norlander posts a -0.220 Strokes Gained: Putting mark that ranks 138th on TOUR this season. His Putts Per Round average of 29.48 ranks 149th, while he ranks 48th in Bogey Avoidance at 14.63%.
- Norlander has earned 327 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 115th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Norlander as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
