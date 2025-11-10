Hayden Springer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Hayden Springer finished tied for 37th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Springer's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T37
|65-70-67-75
|-7
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Springer's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of seven-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Springer's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|72-66-62-72
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T57
|69-72-67-78
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|72-65-70-69
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|65-70-70-70
|-13
|19.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-68-74-64
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T77
|71-69-74-74
|+8
|2.250
Springer's recent performances
- Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.
- Springer has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Springer has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Springer's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|60
|0.187
|0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|147
|-0.249
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|144
|-0.154
|-0.030
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.361
|0.685
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|93
|0.146
|0.214
Springer's advanced stats and rankings
- Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.249 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
- Springer has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
