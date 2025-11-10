PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Hayden Springer betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Hayden Springer of the United States plays a shot on the sixth hole during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Hayden Springer finished tied for 37th at seven-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2024. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving on that performance in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Springer at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Springer's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3765-70-67-75-7

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Springer's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 37th after posting a score of seven-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Springer's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-68-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2072-66-62-72-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT5769-72-67-78-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1469-67-70-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4472-65-70-69-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT3465-70-70-70-1319.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-68-74-64-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7771-69-74-74+82.250

    Springer's recent performances

    • Springer has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of three-under.
    • Springer has an average of 0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.496 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Springer has averaged 0.214 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Springer's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee600.1870.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green147-0.249-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green144-0.154-0.030
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.3610.685
    Average Strokes Gained: Total930.1460.214

    Springer's advanced stats and rankings

    • Springer posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.187 (60th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 312.0 yards ranked 31st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Springer sported a -0.249 mark that ranked 147th on TOUR. He ranked 118th with a 65.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Springer delivered a 0.361 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 65th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.77, and he ranked 15th by breaking par 24.58% of the time.
    • Springer has accumulated 304 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 122nd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Springer as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

