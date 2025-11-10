Gordon Sargent betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Gordon Sargent of the United States lines up his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Sargent's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-67-72-71
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T38
|68-70-71-69
|-10
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T24
|67-73-72-66
|-2
|21.622
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|62
|70-67-76-69
|-2
|4.600
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T67
|71-66-73-70
|-8
|3.150
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
Sargent's recent performances
- Sargent had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
- Sargent has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Sargent has averaged -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.345
|-0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.582
|-0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.048
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.559
|-0.074
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.416
|-0.663
Sargent's advanced stats and rankings
- Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.345 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has a -0.582 mark. He has hit 65.90% of Greens in Regulation.
- On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.72 putts per round, and he has a 23.18% Par Breakers rate.
- Sargent currently ranks 204th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 29 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.