38M AGO

Gordon Sargent betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Gordon Sargent of the United States lines up his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Gordon Sargent of the United States lines up his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Gordon Sargent has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making his mark in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Sargent at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Sargent's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Sargent's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-67-72-71-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipW/D71E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT3868-70-71-69-10--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-69+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC73-70+1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT2467-73-72-66-221.622
    July 6, 2025John Deere Classic6270-67-76-69-24.600
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6771-66-73-70-83.150
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-68-1--

    Sargent's recent performances

    • Sargent had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 24th with a score of 2-under.
    • Sargent has an average of -0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.579 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Sargent has averaged -0.663 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Sargent's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.345-0.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.582-0.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.0480.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.559-0.074
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.416-0.663

    Sargent's advanced stats and rankings

    • Sargent has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.345 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 331.9 yards shows his power off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Sargent has a -0.582 mark. He has hit 65.90% of Greens in Regulation.
    • On the greens, Sargent has delivered a 0.559 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.72 putts per round, and he has a 23.18% Par Breakers rate.
    • Sargent currently ranks 204th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 29 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Sargent as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

