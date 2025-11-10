PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Frankie Capan III betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)



    Frankie Capan III has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Capan III at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Capan III's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Capan III's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah Championship6566-73-74-72+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT670-64-68-69-17--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC75-74+5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-73E--
    July 27, 20253M OpenW/D78+7--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT4568-73-71-70+26.378
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC74-73+5--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC73-73+2--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC72-72+4--

    Capan III's recent performances

    • Capan III has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
    • Capan III has an average of -1.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Capan III has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee176-1.210-1.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green172-0.665-0.352
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green103-0.0270.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting120.4920.982
    Average Strokes Gained: Total176-1.409-0.366

    Capan III's advanced stats and rankings

    • Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.210 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.665 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
    • Capan III has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

