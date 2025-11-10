Frankie Capan III betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Frankie Capan III of the United States plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Frankie Capan III has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $6 million event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Capan III's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Capan III's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|65
|66-73-74-72
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T6
|70-64-68-69
|-17
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-73
|E
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|W/D
|78
|+7
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T45
|68-73-71-70
|+2
|6.378
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
Capan III's recent performances
- Capan III has finished in the top 10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
- Capan III has an average of -1.097 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.352 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Capan III has averaged -0.366 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Capan III's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|176
|-1.210
|-1.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|172
|-0.665
|-0.352
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|103
|-0.027
|0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|12
|0.492
|0.982
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.409
|-0.366
Capan III's advanced stats and rankings
- Capan III posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.210 (176th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 304.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Capan III sported a -0.665 mark that ranked 172nd on TOUR. He ranked 177th with a 59.88% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Capan III delivered a 0.492 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 12th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 16th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.35, and he ranked 171st by breaking par 19.58% of the time.
- Capan III has earned 191 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 154th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Capan III as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.