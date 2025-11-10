Eric Cole betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Cole has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.

Cole has an average of -0.889 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.631 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

Cole has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.