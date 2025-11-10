Eric Cole betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Eric Cole returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut after shooting 5-under.
Cole's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|66-71
|-5
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Cole's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Cole's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-63-68-65
|-23
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T48
|73-73-70-66
|-2
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T9
|65-67-71-69
|-16
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T43
|73-70-73-67
|-5
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T74
|70-67-78-70
|+5
|2.550
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|75-65
|-2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T60
|67-70-68-75
|-4
|4.900
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|68-67-69
|-6
|--
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-76
|+12
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
Cole's recent performances
- Cole has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
- Cole has an average of -0.889 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.631 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- Cole has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|163
|-0.476
|-0.889
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.150
|0.631
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|48
|0.134
|-0.084
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.207
|0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|106
|0.016
|-0.059
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Cole delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.77% of the time.
- Cole has earned 549 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
