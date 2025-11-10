PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
1H AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Eric Cole returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Cole looks to improve upon his performance from 2023 where he missed the cut after shooting 5-under.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Cole's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023MC66-71-5

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Cole's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Cole's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology Championship1069-63-68-65-23--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT4873-73-70-66-2--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT965-67-71-69-16--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4373-70-73-67-5--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT7470-67-78-70+52.550
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC75-65-2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT6067-70-68-75-44.900
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipW/D68-67-69-6--
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC76-76+12--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC69-75+4--

    Cole's recent performances

    • Cole has finished in the top ten twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 16-under.
    • Cole has an average of -0.889 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.631 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.084 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Cole has an average of 0.284 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee163-0.476-0.889
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.1500.631
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green480.134-0.084
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.2070.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1060.016-0.059

    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.476 (163rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.4 yards ranked 141st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Cole sported a 0.150 mark that ranked 70th on TOUR. He ranked 158th with a 63.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Cole delivered a 0.207 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 47th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked eighth with a Putts Per Round average of 28.05, and he ranked 60th by breaking par 22.77% of the time.
    • Cole has earned 549 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 80th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

