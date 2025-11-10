Dylan Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the 15th teeduring the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Dylan Wu finished tied for 47th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon his past performances in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Wu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T47
|68-71-71-69
|-5
|2023
|T49
|64-66-76-71
|-7
|2022
|T46
|69-69-66-77
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Wu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Wu's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|DQ
|70-71
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T54
|67-69-70-71
|-7
|6.100
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T59
|69-66-71-69
|-5
|4.800
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T70
|70-70-74-70
|+4
|2.900
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T45
|66-71-73-70
|-4
|5.911
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-69-63-68
|-25
|72.750
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|66-67-74-71
|-10
|31.417
Wu's recent performances
- Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
- Wu has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Wu has averaged -0.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Wu's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.233
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.173
|-0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.118
|0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.374
|-0.596
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.663
|-0.739
Wu's advanced stats and rankings
- Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards has contributed to his overall performance.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Wu has sported a -0.173 mark. He has a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he has broken par 21.14% of the time.
- Wu currently has 129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 170th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.