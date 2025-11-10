PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Dylan Wu betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Dylan Wu of the United States plays his shot from the 15th teeduring the first round of the Bank of Utah Championship 2025 at Black Desert Resort on October 23, 2025 in St George, Utah. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

    Dylan Wu finished tied for 47th at 5-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon his past performances in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Wu at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Wu's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4768-71-71-69-5
    2023T4964-66-76-71-7
    2022T4669-69-66-77-3

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Wu's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 47th after posting a score of 5-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Wu's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenDQ70-71-1--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-72+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT5467-69-70-71-76.100
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT5969-66-71-69-54.800
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT7070-70-74-70+42.900
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT4566-71-73-70-45.911
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-69-63-68-2572.750
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1266-67-74-71-1031.417

    Wu's recent performances

    • Wu has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
    • Wu has an average of -0.054 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.259 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Wu has averaged -0.739 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Wu's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.233-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.173-0.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.1180.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.374-0.596
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.663-0.739

    Wu's advanced stats and rankings

    • Wu has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.233 in 2025, while his average Driving Distance of 300.9 yards has contributed to his overall performance.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in 2025, Wu has sported a -0.173 mark. He has a 67.44% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Wu has delivered a -0.374 Strokes Gained: Putting mark in 2025. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.42, and he has broken par 21.14% of the time.
    • Wu currently has 129 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 170th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Wu as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

