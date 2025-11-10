Drew Doyle betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Drew Doyle of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 02, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
The 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship will be held at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16. This marks Doyle's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- Doyle has not competed in the tournament in the last five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Doyle's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-78
|+6
|--
Doyle's recent performances
- Doyle's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the ISCO Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 3-over.
- Doyle has an average of 0.014 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.062 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.428 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Doyle has averaged -0.670 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Doyle's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|1.092
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.586
|-0.062
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.353
|-0.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-1.613
|-0.428
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.288
|-0.670
Doyle's advanced stats and rankings
- Doyle posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 1.092 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 344.8 yards shows strong length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Doyle sported a 0.586 mark. He posted a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Doyle delivered a -1.613 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he averaged 29.50 Putts Per Round, and he broke par 16.67% of the time with a 22.22% Bogey Avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Doyle as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
