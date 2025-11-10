Danny Willett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 13th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished at 13-under.

Willett has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.946 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Willett has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.