PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
56M AGO

Danny Willett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Danny Willett of England plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the second hole during the Final Round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 05, 2025 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Danny Willett of England plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the second hole during the Final Round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 05, 2025 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)

    Danny Willett returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, 2025. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2022 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Willett at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Willett's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC75-72+5
    2021T5567-74-72-72+1

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Willett's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Willett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 55th at 1-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Willett's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-72-1--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-75+5--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC68-75+1--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC70-71-3--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT1365-68-67-67-1355.200
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-74+7--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana Championship3769-69-74-71-511.822
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT4275-71-73-73+419.125
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC69-69-2--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4771-72-71-71+18.500

    Willett's recent performances

    • Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 13th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished at 13-under.
    • Willett has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.946 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Willett has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Willett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.204-0.383
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.967-0.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.2790.081
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.5770.634
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.315-0.615

    Willett's advanced stats and rankings

    • Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards shows his distance capabilities.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has struggled with a -0.967 mark. He has hit 65.04% of Greens in Regulation.
    • Around the greens, Willett has delivered a positive 0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Willett has posted a 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.76 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.02% of the time.
    • Willett currently ranks 158th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 168 points.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW