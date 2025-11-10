Danny Willett betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Danny Willett of England plays a shot from a greenside bunker on the second hole during the Final Round on day four of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025 at Carnoustie Golf Links on October 05, 2025 in Carnoustie, Scotland. (Luke Walker/Getty Images)
Danny Willett returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, 2025. Willett looks to improve upon his performance from his last appearance at this tournament in 2022 where he missed the cut.
Willett's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|2021
|T55
|67-74-72-72
|+1
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Willett's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
- Willett's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 55th at 1-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Willett's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-75
|+1
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-68-67-67
|-13
|55.200
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|37
|69-69-74-71
|-5
|11.822
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T42
|75-71-73-73
|+4
|19.125
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|71-72-71-71
|+1
|8.500
Willett's recent performances
- Willett's best finish over his last ten appearances was a tie for 13th at the RBC Canadian Open, where he finished at 13-under.
- Willett has an average of -0.383 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.946 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has an average of 0.081 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.634 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Willett has averaged -0.615 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Willett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.204
|-0.383
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.967
|-0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.279
|0.081
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.577
|0.634
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.315
|-0.615
Willett's advanced stats and rankings
- Willett has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.204 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 295.0 yards shows his distance capabilities.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Willett has struggled with a -0.967 mark. He has hit 65.04% of Greens in Regulation.
- Around the greens, Willett has delivered a positive 0.279 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Willett has posted a 0.577 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.76 Putts Per Round and has broken par 18.02% of the time.
- Willett currently ranks 158th in FedExCup Regular Season points with 168 points.
All stats in this article are accurate for Willett as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.