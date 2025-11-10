PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
42M AGO

Chase Johnson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chase Johnson plays a shot from the bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)

    Chase Johnson has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making his mark in this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Johnson at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Johnson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    June 15, 2025U.S. OpenMC79-79+18--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    April 21, 2024Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    March 3, 2024Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC75-72+5--
    Feb. 18, 2024The Genesis Invitational5172-70-73-74+5--

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished 51st with a score of 5-over.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged -2.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.556-0.002
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--1.244-1.197
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.8410.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--2.763-1.027
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.292-2.035

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.556 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards provides solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has struggled with a -1.244 mark. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
    • On the greens, Johnson has delivered a -2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 36.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 11.11% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

