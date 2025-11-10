Chase Johnson betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Chase Johnson plays a shot from the bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of 125th U.S. Open Championship at Oakmont Country Club on June 12, 2025 in Oakmont, Pennsylvania. (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chase Johnson has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making his mark in this $6 million event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Johnson's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|June 15, 2025
|U.S. Open
|MC
|79-79
|+18
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|April 21, 2024
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-69
|-1
|--
|March 3, 2024
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|Feb. 18, 2024
|The Genesis Invitational
|51
|72-70-73-74
|+5
|--
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson's best finish over his last ten appearances came at The Genesis Invitational, where he finished 51st with a score of 5-over.
- Johnson has an average of -0.002 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.197 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged -2.035 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.556
|-0.002
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.244
|-1.197
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.841
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-2.763
|-1.027
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.292
|-2.035
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.556 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.0 yards provides solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson has struggled with a -1.244 mark. He has hit 58.33% of greens in regulation.
- On the greens, Johnson has delivered a -2.763 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 36.00 putts per round, and he has broken par 11.11% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
