2H AGO

Chandler Phillips betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Chandler Phillips has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $6 million event.

    Latest odds for Phillips at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Phillips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Phillips' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4472-67-71-69-9--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT3465-67-71-71-620.500
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-72+2--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC73-70+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC67-72-3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1370-68-65-67-1854.167
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian Open6469-68-70-69-44.200

    Phillips' recent performances

    • Phillips has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
    • Phillips has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Phillips has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee147-0.273-0.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green108-0.042-0.224
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green320.1950.433
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.0110.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.1310.200

    Phillips' advanced stats and rankings

    • Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.042 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 65.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Phillips has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Phillips delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

