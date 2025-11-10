Chandler Phillips betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Chandler Phillips has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with an opportunity to make his mark at this $6 million event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Phillips' first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Phillips' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T44
|72-67-71-69
|-9
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T34
|65-67-71-71
|-6
|20.500
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-72
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T13
|70-68-65-67
|-18
|54.167
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|64
|69-68-70-69
|-4
|4.200
Phillips' recent performances
- Phillips has one top-20 finish over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 18-under.
- Phillips has an average of -0.395 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.224 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Phillips has averaged 0.200 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Phillips' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|147
|-0.273
|-0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|-0.042
|-0.224
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|32
|0.195
|0.433
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.011
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.131
|0.200
Phillips' advanced stats and rankings
- Phillips posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.273 (147th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 299.8 yards ranked 127th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Phillips sported a -0.042 mark that ranked 108th on TOUR. He ranked 139th with a 65.07% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Phillips has accumulated 294 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 124th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Phillips delivered a -0.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 106th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 55th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.70, and he ranked 137th by breaking par 20.93% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Phillips as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
