51M AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Chan Kim of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in recent years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making his mark in the $6 million purse event.

    Latest odds for Kim at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6069-70-68-75-6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-74+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1461-68-75-73-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-76+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1970-65-68-68-1743.000
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC71-70+1--

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Kim has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.709 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140-0.2240.026
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.2550.097
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green490.133-0.085
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.262-0.747
    Average Strokes Gained: Total122-0.099-0.709

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.255 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
    • Kim has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

