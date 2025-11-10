Chan Kim betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Chan Kim of the United States follows his shot from the sixth tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Chan Kim returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship for the first time in recent years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of making his mark in the $6 million purse event.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Kim's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T60
|69-70-68-75
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|61-68-75-73
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|70-65-68-68
|-17
|43.000
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Kim has an average of 0.026 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.747 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.709 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|140
|-0.224
|0.026
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.255
|0.097
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|49
|0.133
|-0.085
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.262
|-0.747
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|122
|-0.099
|-0.709
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (140th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.5 yards ranked 75th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.255 mark that ranked 53rd on TOUR. He ranked 90th with a 66.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 145th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 112th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.10, and he ranked 99th by breaking par 21.99% of the time.
- Kim has accumulated 334 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
