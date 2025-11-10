PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
51M AGO

Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Snedeker missed the cut at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Snedeker at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Snedeker's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC74-72+4

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Snedeker's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT971-69-66-63-15--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT1972-69-70-68-9--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-66-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-71+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT3367-70-70-67-1019.563
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC68-71-5--
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--

    Snedeker's recent performances

    • Snedeker has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
    • Snedeker has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Snedeker has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee152-0.311-0.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green112-0.060-0.029
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.0520.362
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.5740.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.2550.989

    Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings

    • Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.0 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 66.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW