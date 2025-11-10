Brandt Snedeker betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 14th tee during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 07, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Snedeker missed the cut at last year's Butterfield Bermuda Championship, shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Snedeker's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|74-72
|+4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Snedeker's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Snedeker's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T9
|71-69-66-63
|-15
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T19
|72-69-70-68
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-66
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T33
|67-70-70-67
|-10
|19.563
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|68-71
|-5
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Snedeker's recent performances
- Snedeker has finished in the top ten once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 15-under.
- Snedeker has an average of -0.055 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.029 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Snedeker has averaged 0.989 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|152
|-0.311
|-0.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.060
|-0.029
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.052
|0.362
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.574
|0.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.255
|0.989
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.311 (152nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 287.0 yards ranked 173rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Snedeker sported a -0.060 mark that ranked 112th on TOUR. He ranked 102nd with a 66.58% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker delivered a 0.574 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him ninth on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 18th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.37, and he ranked 104th by breaking par 21.86% of the time.
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
