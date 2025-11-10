PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
2H AGO

Blades Brown betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Blades Brown has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Brown at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Brown's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC68-75+3--
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3766-71-74-68-5--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC71-69-4--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT3468-69-67-71-9--
    Jan. 19, 2025The American ExpressMC72-64-74-6--
    May 12, 2024Myrtle Beach ClassicT2672-67-66-69-10--

    Brown's recent performances

    • Brown's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 26th at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 10-under.
    • Brown has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Brown has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Brown's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.1470.071
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.0580.112
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.550-0.443
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.0440.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.389-0.153

    Brown's advanced stats and rankings

    • Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.058 mark. He hit 69.28% of greens in regulation.
    • Around the greens, Brown struggled with a -0.550 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
    • On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averaged 29.47 putts per round and broke par 22.22% of the time.
    • Brown posted a -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while maintaining a 16.01% bogey avoidance rate.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

