Blades Brown betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Brown's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 26th at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 10-under.

Brown has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Brown has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.