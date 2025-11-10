Blades Brown betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Blades Brown has not competed in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the last five years. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Brown's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Brown's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|68-75
|+3
|--
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T37
|66-71-74-68
|-5
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|71-69
|-4
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T34
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|--
|Jan. 19, 2025
|The American Express
|MC
|72-64-74
|-6
|--
|May 12, 2024
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|T26
|72-67-66-69
|-10
|--
Brown's recent performances
- Brown's best finish over his last 10 appearances was tied for 26th at the Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished at 10-under.
- Brown has an average of 0.071 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.112 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has an average of -0.443 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.107 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Brown has averaged -0.153 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Brown's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.147
|0.071
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.058
|0.112
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.550
|-0.443
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.044
|0.107
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.389
|-0.153
Brown's advanced stats and rankings
- Brown posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.147 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 301.2 yards shows solid length off the tee.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Brown sported a 0.058 mark. He hit 69.28% of greens in regulation.
- Around the greens, Brown struggled with a -0.550 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season.
- On the greens, Brown delivered a -0.044 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He averaged 29.47 putts per round and broke par 22.22% of the time.
- Brown posted a -0.389 Strokes Gained: Total average this season, while maintaining a 16.01% bogey avoidance rate.
All stats in this article are accurate for Brown as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
