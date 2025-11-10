Ben Martin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Ben Martin finished tied for 49th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon his recent form at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Martin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|T49
|64-69-69-75
|-7
|2022
|T51
|71-70-72-69
|-2
|2021
|MC
|73-72
|+3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Martin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Martin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 49th at 7-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Martin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T34
|71-67-69-73
|E
|12.133
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T33
|66-68-69-69
|-12
|20.583
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T9
|68-68-67-74
|-11
|40.833
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T52
|71-69-76-76
|+4
|6.750
Martin's recent performances
- Martin has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
- Martin has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Martin has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Martin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|143
|-0.234
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|109
|-0.051
|-0.563
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|97
|-0.015
|-0.054
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|75
|0.109
|0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|131
|-0.192
|-0.470
Martin's advanced stats and rankings
- Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Martin delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
- Martin has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
