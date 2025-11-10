PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
Ben Martin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

Detailed view of The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of the Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying Tournament at Landings Club-Marshwood Course on November 6, 2022 in Savannah, Georgia. (Andrew Wevers/PGA TOUR)

    Ben Martin finished tied for 49th at 7-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament in 2023. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with hopes of improving upon his recent form at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Martin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Martin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2023T4964-69-69-75-7
    2022T5171-70-72-69-2
    2021MC73-72+3

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Martin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2023, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 7-under.
    • Martin's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 49th at 7-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Martin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC70-72E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-72-2--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT3471-67-69-73E12.133
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-69-4--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicMC69-74-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT3366-68-69-69-1220.583
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT968-68-67-74-1140.833
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT5271-69-76-76+46.750

    Martin's recent performances

    • Martin has finished in the top-10 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for ninth with a score of 11-under.
    • Martin has an average of -0.131 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.563 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Martin has averaged -0.470 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Martin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee143-0.234-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green109-0.051-0.563
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green97-0.015-0.054
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting750.1090.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total131-0.192-0.470

    Martin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Martin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.234 (143rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 298.7 yards ranked 139th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Martin sported a -0.051 mark that ranked 109th on TOUR. He ranked 76th with a 67.49% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Martin delivered a 0.109 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 75th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 94th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.98, and he ranked 81st by breaking par 22.34% of the time.
    • Martin has earned 99 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 174th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Martin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

