Ben Kohles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Ben Kohles returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 57th.
Kohles' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T57
|70-65-72-74
|-3
|2022
|T39
|74-68-64-74
|-4
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Kohles' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Kohles' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T63
|69-69-69-72
|-9
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|T20
|67-69-69-67
|-12
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sep. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T26
|69-69-72-70
|-8
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T20
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|41.000
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T8
|68-72-70-66
|-4
|40.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-66-70-71
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|68-70-72-72
|-6
|2.050
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
Kohles' recent performances
- Kohles has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
- Kohles has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.896 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|75
|0.117
|-0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.642
|0.896
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|99
|-0.018
|0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|168
|-0.510
|-0.652
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|85
|0.231
|0.428
Kohles' advanced stats and rankings
- Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.642 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 72.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
- Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
