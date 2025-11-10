PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
7H AGO

Ben Kohles betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Kohles of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Ben Kohles returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course from Nov. 13-16, 2025. Kohles looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he finished tied for 57th.

    Latest odds for Kohles at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Kohles' recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T5770-65-72-74-3
    2022T3974-68-64-74-4

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Kohles' most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 57th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Kohles' best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 39th at 4-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Kohles' recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT6369-69-69-72-9--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipT2067-69-69-67-12--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sep. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT2669-69-72-70-8--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT2066-69-67-67-1541.000
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT868-72-70-66-440.000
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-66-70-71-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7868-70-72-72-62.050
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenMC68-70-2--

    Kohles' recent performances

    • Kohles has finished in the top ten once and in the top twenty three times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 4-under.
    • Kohles has an average of -0.095 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.896 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged 0.428 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kohles' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee750.117-0.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6420.896
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green99-0.0180.279
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting168-0.510-0.652
    Average Strokes Gained: Total850.2310.428

    Kohles' advanced stats and rankings

    • Kohles posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.117 (75th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 297.9 yards ranked 148th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kohles sported a 0.642 mark that ranked ninth on TOUR. He ranked third with a 72.95% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kohles delivered a -0.510 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 168th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 160th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.64, and he ranked 85th by breaking par 22.30% of the time.
    • Kohles has earned 198 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 153rd on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kohles as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

