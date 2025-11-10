Beau Hossler betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)
Beau Hossler last competed in this event in 2022, where he missed the cut after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Hossler's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|78-68
|+4
|2021
|T26
|71-68-69-70
|-6
|2020
|T24
|66-68-74-65
|-11
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 24th at 11-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hossler's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T17
|67-66-67-69
|-19
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T36
|69-68-69-73
|-5
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|T47
|73-70-71-70
|-4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T15
|66-68-70-65
|-11
|52.000
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|67-68-71-71
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T11
|67-69-70-63
|-15
|58.714
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T60
|70-68-70-71
|-9
|4.400
Hossler's recent performances
- Hossler has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
- Hossler has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Hossler has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|151
|-0.301
|0.111
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|159
|-0.386
|-0.374
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|6
|0.449
|0.360
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|36
|0.261
|-0.094
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|104
|0.023
|0.003
Hossler's advanced stats and rankings
- Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.386 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
- Hossler has earned 453 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
