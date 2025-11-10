PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Beau Hossler betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Beau Hossler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 09, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Beau Hossler last competed in this event in 2022, where he missed the cut after shooting 4-over. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set on making the weekend this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Latest odds for Hossler at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Hossler's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC78-68+4
    2021T2671-68-69-70-6
    2020T2466-68-74-65-11

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Hossler's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • Hossler's best finish at this event came in 2020, when he finished tied for 24th at 11-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hossler's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT1767-66-67-69-19--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC75-70+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT3669-68-69-73-5--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-74E--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipT4773-70-71-70-4--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipT1566-68-70-65-1152.000
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC74-71+3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1467-68-71-71-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT1167-69-70-63-1558.714
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT6070-68-70-71-94.400

    Hossler's recent performances

    • Hossler has finished in the top-20 four times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the John Deere Classic, where he finished tied for eleventh with a score of 15-under.
    • Hossler has an average of 0.111 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.374 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Hossler has averaged 0.003 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hossler's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee151-0.3010.111
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green159-0.386-0.374
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green60.4490.360
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting360.261-0.094
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1040.0230.003

    Hossler's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hossler posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.301 (151st) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 305.0 yards ranked 81st on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hossler sported a -0.386 mark that ranked 159th on TOUR. He ranked 155th with a 64.14% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hossler delivered a 0.261 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 36th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 11th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.18, and he ranked 80th by breaking par 22.35% of the time.
    • Hossler has earned 453 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 89th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hossler as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

