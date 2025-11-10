Antoine Rozner betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
1 Min Read
Antoine Rozner of France reacts to a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Antoine Rozner will make his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years when he tees off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. The tournament features a $6 million purse and is defended by Rafael Campos, who won at 19-under in 2024.
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- This is Rozner's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Rozner's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T72
|68-69-71-71
|-5
|2.750
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|T59
|72-70-73-71
|+2
|9.250
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T22
|67-67-69-72
|-5
|31.875
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T73
|69-69-71-72
|-7
|2.500
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T24
|68-68-64-69
|-11
|35.500
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T34
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|13.067
Rozner's recent performances
- Rozner had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
- Rozner has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -1.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Rozner has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|98
|0.038
|0.267
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|19
|0.488
|0.525
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|167
|-0.329
|-0.410
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.412
|-1.441
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|138
|-0.216
|-1.059
Rozner's advanced stats and rankings
- Rozner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sported a 0.488 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
- Around the greens, Rozner delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR.
- On the greens, Rozner delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
- Rozner has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.