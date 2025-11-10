PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
46M AGO

Antoine Rozner betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Antoine Rozner of France reacts to a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Antoine Rozner of France reacts to a shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 at The Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2025 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

    Antoine Rozner will make his first appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship in the past five years when he tees off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16. The tournament features a $6 million purse and is defended by Rafael Campos, who won at 19-under in 2024.

    Latest odds for Rozner at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • This is Rozner's first time competing in the tournament in the past five years.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Rozner's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC68-73-1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT7268-69-71-71-52.750
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipT5972-70-73-71+29.250
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenT2267-67-69-72-531.875
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7369-69-71-72-72.500
    June 8, 2025RBC Canadian OpenT2468-68-64-69-1135.500
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT3470-67-68-73-613.067

    Rozner's recent performances

    • Rozner had his best finish at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he finished tied for 22nd with a score of 5-under.
    • Rozner has an average of 0.267 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.525 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has an average of -0.410 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -1.441 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Rozner has averaged -1.059 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Rozner's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee980.0380.267
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green190.4880.525
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green167-0.329-0.410
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting162-0.412-1.441
    Average Strokes Gained: Total138-0.216-1.059

    Rozner's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rozner posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.038 (98th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 310.5 yards ranked 37th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Rozner sported a 0.488 mark that ranked 19th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.98% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Around the greens, Rozner delivered a -0.329 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green mark this season, which placed him 167th on TOUR.
    • On the greens, Rozner delivered a -0.412 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 173rd with a Putts Per Round average of 30.04, and he ranked 68th by breaking par 22.55% of the time.
    • Rozner has earned 207 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 148th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rozner as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    More News

    View All News

    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Jackson Suber betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    As last change looms, these DP World Tour players are projected to earn TOUR cards

    Latest
    Image for article.
    Nov 10, 2025

    Trevor Cone betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    Betting Profile
    Official

    World Wide Technology Championship

    1

    Ben Griffin
    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    -29

    1

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -29
    R4
    -9

    T2

    Chad Ramey
    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    -27

    T2

    USA
    C. Ramey
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -7

    T2

    Sami Valimaki
    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    -27

    T2

    FIN
    S. Valimaki
    Tot
    -27
    R4
    -8

    T4

    Garrick Higgo
    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    -26

    T4

    RSA
    G. Higgo
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -4

    T4

    Trevor Cone
    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    -26

    T4

    USA
    T. Cone
    Tot
    -26
    R4
    -6

    T6

    Patrick Rodgers
    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8

    -25

    T6

    USA
    P. Rodgers
    Tot
    -25
    R4
    -8
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW