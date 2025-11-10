Andrew Putnam betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Putnam has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.

Putnam has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.