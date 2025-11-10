PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
JUST NOW

Andrew Putnam betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam of the United States hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the third round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 08, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Alex Slitz/Getty Images)

    Andrew Putnam returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, set to tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16, 2025. Putnam looks to improve upon his performance from his most recent appearance in 2024 where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Putnam's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC73-68-1
    2021T2169-73-67-68-7

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Putnam's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for 21st at 7-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Putnam's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4064-70-69-70-15--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC71-74+3--
    Oct. 12, 2025Baycurrent ClassicT6573-70-71-74+4--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-69-1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC66-72-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC70-68-4--
    July 13, 2025Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-69E--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicW/D71E--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT864-66-69-70-1975.000

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Putnam has finished in the top 10 once over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Rocket Classic, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 19-under.
    • Putnam has an average of -0.213 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.220 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.268 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Putnam has averaged -0.594 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee172-0.716-0.213
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.347-0.220
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green80.4430.107
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting250.360-0.268
    Average Strokes Gained: Total580.433-0.594

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.716 (172nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 282.5 yards ranked 176th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Putnam sported a 0.347 mark that ranked 36th on TOUR. He ranked 14th with a 70.80% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • Putnam's Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green average of 0.443 ranked eighth on TOUR this season.
    • On the greens, Putnam delivered a 0.360 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 25th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 91st with a Putts Per Round average of 28.95.
    • Putnam has accumulated 423 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 96th. His Bogey Avoidance percentage of 11.86% ranked second on TOUR, while his Par Breakers rate of 21.02% ranked 134th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

