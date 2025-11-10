Alex Smalley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Smalley has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.

He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.

Smalley has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.