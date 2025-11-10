Alex Smalley betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Alex Smalley finished tied for 29th with a score of 8-under in his most recent appearance at this tournament. He'll tee off at Port Royal Golf Course Nov. 13-16 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
Smalley's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|70-66-66-74
|-8
|2023
|T11
|65-69-69-68
|-13
|2022
|T12
|69-67-70-68
|-10
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Smalley's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 8-under.
- Smalley's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for 11th at 13-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Smalley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T4
|69-65-72-64
|-14
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|71-66-66-70
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|Genesis Scottish Open
|T34
|70-69-69-68
|-4
|18.000
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-66
|-3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|T13
|65-72-63-67
|-13
|55.200
Smalley's recent performances
- Smalley has one top-five finish and two top-20 finishes over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Baycurrent Classic, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 14-under.
- Smalley has an average of 0.527 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.243 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.904 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Smalley has averaged -0.953 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Smalley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|18
|0.447
|0.527
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.057
|-0.243
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|60
|0.095
|-0.345
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|77
|0.098
|-0.904
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.694
|-0.953
Smalley's advanced stats and rankings
- Smalley posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.447 (18th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 308.4 yards ranked 51st on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Smalley sported a 0.057 mark that ranked 88th on TOUR. He ranked 58th with a 68.38% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Smalley delivered a 0.098 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 77th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 101st with a Putts Per Round average of 29.03, and he ranked 26th by breaking par 23.79% of the time.
- Smalley has earned 554 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 79th. His Bogey Avoidance rate of 14.17% ranked 34th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Smalley as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
