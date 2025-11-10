PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
4H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which runs Nov. 13-16 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. Hadwin last played this tournament in 2022, where he finished tied for 46th at 3-under.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022T4674-66-68-73-3

    At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 3-under.
    • Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.

    Hadwin's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipT5368-70-67-70-13--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    July 27, 20253M OpenT4466-71-67-69-119.556
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC73-71+2--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT7867-70-71-74-62.050
    June 22, 2025Travelers ChampionshipT5766-71-71-75+38.813

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • Hadwin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 11-under.
    • He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee133-0.1500.159
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green167-0.476-0.392
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green107-0.044-0.190
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting900.051-0.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Total155-0.619-0.492

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.476 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.80% of the time.
    • Hadwin earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

