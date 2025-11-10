Adam Hadwin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.476 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.80% of the time.