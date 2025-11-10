Adam Hadwin betting profile: Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the 14th tee during the first round of the World Wide Technology Championship 2025 at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 06, 2025 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. (Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)
Adam Hadwin returns to the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, which runs Nov. 13-16 at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda. Hadwin last played this tournament in 2022, where he finished tied for 46th at 3-under.
Hadwin's recent history at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|T46
|74-66-68-73
|-3
At the Butterfield Bermuda Championship
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, in 2022, he finished tied for 46th after posting a score of 3-under.
- Rafael Campos won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 19-under.
Hadwin's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T53
|68-70-67-70
|-13
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T44
|66-71-67-69
|-11
|9.556
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T78
|67-70-71-74
|-6
|2.050
|June 22, 2025
|Travelers Championship
|T57
|66-71-71-75
|+3
|8.813
Hadwin's recent performances
- Hadwin's best finish over his last ten appearances came at the 3M Open, where he finished tied for 44th with a score of 11-under.
- He has an average of 0.159 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin has an average of -0.392 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged -0.492 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|133
|-0.150
|0.159
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|167
|-0.476
|-0.392
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|107
|-0.044
|-0.190
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.051
|-0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|155
|-0.619
|-0.492
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.150 (133rd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.8 yards ranked 96th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hadwin sported a -0.476 mark that ranked 167th on TOUR. He ranked 129th with a 65.33% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hadwin delivered a 0.051 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 90th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 89th with a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he ranked 107th by breaking par 21.80% of the time.
- Hadwin earned 254 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 136th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
