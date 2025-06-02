Wilson Furr betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
William Furr of the United States plays a shot on the 11th hole during the second round of the Kentucky Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club on July 12, 2024 in Nicholasville, Kentucky. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Wilson Furr returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8. The tournament offers a purse of $1 million as players compete on the par-71, 6,842-yard course.
Furr's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2023
|MC
|70-71
|-2
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Furr's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Furr's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-67
|E
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|71
|E
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|79-74
|+9
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T54
|69-69-73-69
|-4
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T46
|66-70-72-67
|-9
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|Sept. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|67-73-64-75
|-9
|--
|Aug. 11, 2024
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
Furr's recent performances
- Furr has finished in the top 20 once over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 9-under.
Furr's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.011
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.969
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|1.027
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.915
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.847
|-
Furr's advanced stats and rankings
- Furr has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.011 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Furr is sporting a -0.969 mark.
- Furr has a Greens in Regulation percentage of 58.33% this season.
- On the greens, Furr has delivered a -0.915 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.00.
- Furr has an average Driving Distance of 291.0 yards this season.
- He has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89% and breaks par 16.67% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
