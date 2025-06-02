Trevor Werbylo betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Trevor Werbylo of United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard 2025 at Country Club de Bogota on February 07, 2025 in Bogota, Colombia. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Trevor Werbylo will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This tournament marks an opportunity for Werbylo to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Werbylo's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T49
|68-68-67-73
|-9
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Werbylo's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 49th after posting a score of 9-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Werbylo's recent performances
- Werbylo has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Strokes Gained data for Werbylo's past five tournaments is not available.
Werbylo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Werbylo's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Werbylo's 2025 season or recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Werbylo as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
