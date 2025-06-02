Will Cannon betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Will Cannon of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Will Cannon returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, teeing off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8. He'll look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Cannon's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T51
|67-67-70-73
|-8
|2020
|MC
|71-70
|-2
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Cannon's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 51st after posting a score of 8-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Cannon's recent performances
- Cannon has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- He has an average of - Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- Cannon has an average of - Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- He has averaged - Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cannon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Cannon's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Cannon's 2025 season or recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cannon as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
