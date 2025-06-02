PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Taylor Montgomery betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Taylor Montgomery returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he'll compete at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8. His last appearance at this event was in 2020, where he finished tied for 32nd.

    Latest odds for Montgomery at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Montgomery's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2020T3268-68-69-67-13

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2020, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Montgomery's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-75+4--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-71-2--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC75-72+3--
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-71+2--
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-68-4--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesT2567-65-68-73-1131.000
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT4570-66-68-72-810.250
    Feb. 9, 2025WM Phoenix OpenT6971-69-72-72E3.100
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-75+5--

    Montgomery's recent performances

    • Montgomery's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.

    Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee154-0.357-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green169-0.641-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green730.087-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.421-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total147-0.490-

    Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings

    • Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.641 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 8th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.84, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
    • Montgomery has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 184th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

