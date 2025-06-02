Taylor Montgomery betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.641 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.

On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 8th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.84, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.