Taylor Montgomery betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Taylor Montgomery of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Taylor Montgomery returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he'll compete at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8. His last appearance at this event was in 2020, where he finished tied for 32nd.
Montgomery's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T32
|68-68-69-67
|-13
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Montgomery's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2020, he finished tied for 32nd after posting a score of 13-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Montgomery's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|--
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-68
|-4
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|T25
|67-65-68-73
|-11
|31.000
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T45
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|10.250
|Feb. 9, 2025
|WM Phoenix Open
|T69
|71-69-72-72
|E
|3.100
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
Montgomery's recent performances
- Montgomery's best finish in his last 10 appearances came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where he tied for 25th with a score of 11-under.
Montgomery's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|154
|-0.357
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|169
|-0.641
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|73
|0.087
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.421
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|147
|-0.490
|-
Montgomery's advanced stats and rankings
- Montgomery has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.357 (154th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 302.0 yards ranks 79th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Montgomery sports a -0.641 mark that ranks 169th on TOUR. He ranks 137th with a 63.19% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Montgomery has delivered a 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 17th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 8th with a Putts Per Round average of 27.84, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 23.61% of the time.
- Montgomery has accumulated 53 FedExCup Regular Season points so far this season, ranking 184th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Montgomery as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
