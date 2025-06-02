Davis Shore betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Davis Shore of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Davis Shore will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. Shore looks to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Shore's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|75-70
|+2
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Shore's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 2-over.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Shore's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T13
|67-66-70-70
|-11
|--
Shore's recent performances
- Shore had his best finish at the ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic, where he finished tied for 13th with a score of 11-under.
Shore's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.090
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.854
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.045
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.194
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|2.003
|-
Shore's advanced stats and rankings
- Shore has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.854 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Shore has sported a 0.045 mark so far this season.
- On the greens, Shore has delivered a 1.194 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 28.25 Putts Per Round.
- Shore's Driving Distance average stands at 289.9 yards for the 2025 season.
- He has broken par 30.56% of the time and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 13.89%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shore as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.