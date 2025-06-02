Patrick Cover betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Patrick Cover of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 01, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)
Patrick Cover returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he tied for 29th place last year. He'll tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 edition of the tournament.
Cover's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T29
|69-67-67-70
|-12
|2023
|MC
|69-70
|-4
|2022
|T44
|65-72-71-68
|-9
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Cover's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 29th after posting a score of 12-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Cover's recent performances
- Cover has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
- His Strokes Gained statistics for the past five tournaments are not available.
Cover's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Cover's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Cover's recent performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Cover as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
