John VanDerLaan betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
John VanDerLaan plays his tee shot on the eighth hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
John VanDerLaan returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club. He'll look to improve upon his previous performances in this event.
VanDerLaan's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|73-69
|-1
|2023
|T5
|67-65-71-64
|-18
|2022
|T37
|71-68-68-68
|-10
|2020
|MC
|71-68
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In VanDerLaan's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- VanDerLaan's best finish at this event came in 2023, when he finished tied for fifth at 18-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
John VanDerLaan's recent results
No recent results are available for John VanDerLaan.
John VanDerLaan's recent performances
- VanDerLaan has no recorded finishes in recent tournaments.
VanDerLaan's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
John VanDerLaan's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are currently available for John VanDerLaan.
All stats in this article are accurate for VanDerLaan as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.