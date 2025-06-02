James Nicholas betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
James Nicholas of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
James Nicholas returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025, at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina.
Nicholas' recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2020
|T69
|70-65-70-73
|-7
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Nicholas' most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2020, he finished tied for 69th after posting a score of 7-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Nicholas' recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|72-67
|-5
|--
|April 28, 2024
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T28
|66-69-66-70
|-17
|--
Nicholas' recent performances
- Nicholas had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he tied for 28th with a score of 17-under.
Nicholas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Nicholas' advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Nicholas in the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nicholas as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
