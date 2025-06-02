Trace Crowe betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.334 this season.

His average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.

In terms of Greens in Regulation, Crowe has hit 67.78% this season.

On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.30 Putts Per Round.

Crowe has accumulated 93 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 165th on TOUR.