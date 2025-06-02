Trace Crowe betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Trace Crowe plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Trace Crowe enters the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX looking to improve on his previous performances. The tournament is set to take place at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8.
Crowe's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T42
|66-68-71-70
|-10
|2023
|MC
|71-73
|+1
|2022
|MC
|70-71
|-2
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Crowe's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Crowe's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|T27
|69-68-70-69
|-8
|18.822
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-72
|-4
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|T4
|63-71-61-68
|-25
|72.750
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T72
|68-71-74-70
|-5
|1.680
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T37
|67-70-68-72
|-7
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|69-72-75
|E
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|63
|67-71-69-76
|-1
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|70-66-68-72
|-8
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T42
|68-69-72-67
|-12
|--
Crowe's recent performances
- Crowe has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.
Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.840
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.334
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.280
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.160
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.934
|-
Crowe's advanced stats and rankings
- Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.334 this season.
- His average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
- In terms of Greens in Regulation, Crowe has hit 67.78% this season.
- On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.30 Putts Per Round.
- Crowe has accumulated 93 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 165th on TOUR.
- He has broken par 26.11% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.