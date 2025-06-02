PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Trace Crowe betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Trace Crowe plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Trace Crowe enters the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX looking to improve on his previous performances. The tournament is set to take place at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, from June 5-8.

    Latest odds for Crowe at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Crowe's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T4266-68-71-70-10
    2023MC71-73+1
    2022MC70-71-2

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Crowe's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 42nd after posting a score of 10-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Crowe's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicT2769-68-70-69-818.822
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-72-4--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansT463-71-61-68-2572.750
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT7268-71-74-70-51.680
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC75-75+8--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT3767-70-68-72-7--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipW/D69-72-75E--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's Open6367-71-69-76-1--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT5470-66-68-72-8--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT4268-69-72-67-12--

    Crowe's recent performances

    • Crowe has finished in the top five once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, where he finished tied for fourth with a score of 25-under.

    Crowe's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.840-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.334-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.280-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.160-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.934-

    Crowe's advanced stats and rankings

    • Crowe has posted a Strokes Gained: Approach the Green average of 0.334 this season.
    • His average Driving Distance of 305.3 yards ranks him among the longer hitters on TOUR.
    • In terms of Greens in Regulation, Crowe has hit 67.78% this season.
    • On the greens, Crowe has delivered a 1.160 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. He has averaged 28.30 Putts Per Round.
    • Crowe has accumulated 93 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking him 165th on TOUR.
    • He has broken par 26.11% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Crowe as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

