Bo Hoag betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Bo Hoag of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

    Bo Hoag returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025, at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Hoag will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Hoag at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Hoag's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3671-67-66-70-11
    2023MC71-69-3

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Hoag's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Hoag's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-76+5--

    Hoag's recent performances

    • Hoag's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.

    Hoag's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.542-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.375-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--1.820-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-1.289-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--4.448-

    Hoag's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hoag has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.542 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.5 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoag has a -2.375 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hoag has delivered a 1.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
    • Hoag's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 23.61% for the 2025 season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoag as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

