Bo Hoag betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Bo Hoag of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Bo Hoag returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025, at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Hoag will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Hoag's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|71-67-66-70
|-11
|2023
|MC
|71-69
|-3
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Hoag's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Hoag's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-76
|+5
|--
Hoag's recent performances
- Hoag's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he missed the cut with a score of 1-over.
Hoag's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.542
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-2.375
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-1.820
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|1.289
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-4.448
|-
Hoag's advanced stats and rankings
- Hoag has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.542 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 288.5 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hoag has a -2.375 mark. He has a 63.89% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hoag has delivered a 1.289 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 18.06% of the time.
- Hoag's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 23.61% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoag as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
