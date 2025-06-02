PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Blaine Hale, Jr. of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 04, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)

    Blaine Hale, Jr. tees off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Hale, Jr. at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Hale, Jr.'s first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Hale, Jr.'s recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenMC72-76+4--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC71-77+6--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT6769-69-76-71+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipT4570-72-68-69-9--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC73-73+4--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    Oct. 6, 2024Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-75+1--
    Sept. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT3770-71-70-71-6--
    Aug. 11, 2024Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    July 28, 20243M OpenMC71-70-1--

    Hale, Jr.'s recent performances

    • Hale, Jr. had his best finish at the Procore Championship, where he finished tied for 37th with a score of 6-under.

    Hale, Jr.'s Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--1.983-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.077-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.836-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.363-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--2.379-

    Hale, Jr.'s advanced stats and rankings

    • Hale, Jr. has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.983 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hale, Jr. has sported a 0.077 mark. He has a 52.78% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Hale, Jr. has delivered a 0.363 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 28.00, and he has broken par 19.44% of the time.
    • Hale, Jr.'s average Driving Distance this season is 306.5 yards.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hale, Jr. as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Sponsored by CDW