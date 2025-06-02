42M AGO

Blaine Hale, Jr. betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read Betting Profile

Blaine Hale, Jr. of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the final round of the 2025 Tulum Championship at PGA Riviera Maya on May 04, 2025 in Tulum, Mexico. (Luke Hales/Getty Images)