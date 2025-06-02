PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Matthew NeSmith betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

    Matthew NeSmith will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for NeSmith at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is NeSmith's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    NeSmith's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC72-69-1--
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-73+3--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-72-8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT1265-69-71-73-1031.417
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC72-71-1--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-75+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC68-77+3--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC77-71+6--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC78-69+3--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--

    NeSmith's recent performances

    • NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.

    NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.421-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.136-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.214-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.474-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.245-

    NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings

    • NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, NeSmith is sporting a -0.136 mark in 2025. He has a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
    • NeSmith's average Driving Distance is 299.4 yards in 2025.
    • He has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 190th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

