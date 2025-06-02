Matthew NeSmith betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Matthew NeSmith of the United States plays his shot from the first tee during the second round of the Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 at Puntacana Resort & Club, Corales Golf Course on April 18, 2025 in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. (Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)
Matthew NeSmith will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is NeSmith's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
NeSmith's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|72-69
|-1
|--
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-72
|-8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T12
|65-69-71-73
|-10
|31.417
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-77
|+3
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|77-71
|+6
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|78-69
|+3
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|69-74
|+1
|--
NeSmith's recent performances
- NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 10-under.
NeSmith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.421
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.136
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.214
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.474
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.245
|-
NeSmith's advanced stats and rankings
- NeSmith has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.421 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, NeSmith is sporting a -0.136 mark in 2025. He has a 66.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, NeSmith has delivered a -0.474 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.67, and he is breaking par 19.44% of the time.
- NeSmith's average Driving Distance is 299.4 yards in 2025.
- He has accumulated 31 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 190th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for NeSmith as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
