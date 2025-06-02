PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Spencer Ralston betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Spencer Ralston of the United States plays a tee shot on the 16th hole during the third round of the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank 2025 at Prince of Wales Country Club on March 08, 2025 in Santiago, Chile. (Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

    Spencer Ralston will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This tournament provides Ralston another opportunity to improve upon his previous performances at this event.

    Latest odds for Ralston at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Ralston's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC72-76+5
    2023MC72-72+1
    2022MC71-70-2

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Ralston's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 5-over.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Ralston's recent performances

    • Ralston has missed the cut in all three of his appearances at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX over the past three years.
    • His best performance at this event came in 2022, when he shot 2-under but still missed the cut.

    Ralston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Ralston's advanced stats and rankings

    • No advanced stats are available for Ralston's recent performances.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Ralston as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

