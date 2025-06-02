PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Scott Piercy betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)

    Scott Piercy returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for 36th in 2024. The tournament takes place at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8, 2025.

    Latest odds for Piercy at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Piercy's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024T3669-65-72-68-11

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Piercy's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Piercy's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 11, 2025ONEflight Myrtle Beach ClassicMC73-77+8--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT2668-71-74-68-719.289
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenMC70-74E--
    Feb. 23, 2025Mexico Open at VidantaWorldT5571-68-71-68-65.700
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipW/D74+3--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-71+1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT1665-67-68-70-14--
    Oct. 13, 2024Black Desert ChampionshipT5467-70-69-70-8--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3769-67-73-68-716.000
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipMC70-72-2--

    Piercy's recent performances

    • Piercy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.

    Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.256-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.583-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.329-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting--0.383-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--1.551-

    Piercy's advanced stats and rankings

    • Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has sported a -0.583 mark.
    • On the greens, Piercy has delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.58 Putts Per Round.
    • Piercy's average Driving Distance this season is 294.9 yards.
    • He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.
    • Piercy has broken par 23.15% of the time this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    Official

    the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    1

    USA
    S. Scheffler
    Tot
    -10
    R4
    -2

    2

    USA
    B. Griffin
    Tot
    -6
    R4
    +1

    3

    AUT
    S. Straka
    Tot
    -5
    R4
    -2

    4

    CAN
    N. Taylor
    Tot
    -4
    R4
    +1

    T5

    USA
    R. Henley
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -1

    T5

    USA
    M. McNealy
    Tot
    -2
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    B. Snedeker
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -7

    T7

    USA
    T. Hoge
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    -2

    T7

    USA
    R. Fowler
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +1

    T7

    USA
    K. Bradley
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T7

    USA
    J. Spieth
    Tot
    -1
    R4
    +2

    T12

    CAN
    T. Pendrith
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -2

    T12

    USA
    H. English
    Tot
    E
    R4
    -1

    T12

    USA
    S. Burns
    Tot
    E
    R4
    E

    T12

    USA
    P. Cantlay
    Tot
    E
    R4
    +2
    Powered By
    Sponsored by Mastercard
    Sponsored by CDW