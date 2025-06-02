Scott Piercy betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Scott Piercy of the United States plays his shot on the fourth hole during the first round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 15, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
Scott Piercy returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, where he finished tied for 36th in 2024. The tournament takes place at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina from June 5-8, 2025.
Piercy's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T36
|69-65-72-68
|-11
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Piercy's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for 36th after posting a score of 11-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Piercy's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 11, 2025
|ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T26
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|19.289
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-74
|E
|--
|Feb. 23, 2025
|Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
|T55
|71-68-71-68
|-6
|5.700
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|W/D
|74
|+3
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T16
|65-67-68-70
|-14
|--
|Oct. 13, 2024
|Black Desert Championship
|T54
|67-70-69-70
|-8
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|69-67-73-68
|-7
|16.000
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
Piercy's recent performances
- Piercy has finished in the top 20 once over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Shriners Children's Open, where he finished tied for 16th with a score of 14-under.
Piercy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.256
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.583
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.329
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.383
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-1.551
|-
Piercy's advanced stats and rankings
- Piercy has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.256 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Piercy has sported a -0.583 mark.
- On the greens, Piercy has delivered a -0.383 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has averaged 27.58 Putts Per Round.
- Piercy's average Driving Distance this season is 294.9 yards.
- He has accumulated 25 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 199th on TOUR.
- Piercy has broken par 23.15% of the time this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Piercy as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
