Samuel Anderson betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Samuel Anderson plays his tee shot on the 12th hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Samuel Anderson will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Anderson's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Samuel Anderson's recent performances
- Anderson has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes over his last ten performances.
- He has no recorded best finish in his last ten appearances.
- Anderson has no recorded Strokes Gained data for his past five tournaments.
Anderson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Anderson's advanced stats and rankings
- No YTD stats are available for Anderson for the 2025 season.
- Anderson has no recorded Strokes Gained data for his past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Anderson as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.