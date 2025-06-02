Dylan Menante betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Dylan Menante of the United States plays his shot on the second tee during the final round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Dylan Menante will tee off at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, June 5-8 for the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Menante's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Dylan Menante's recent performances
- Menante has no recorded top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
Dylan Menante's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Dylan Menante's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent performance data is available for Menante in his last five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Menante as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
