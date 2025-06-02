PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Nate Stember betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Nate Stember lines up a putt on the 11th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club on April 17, 2025 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    The BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX is scheduled to take place at Thornblade Club from June 5-8, 2025. While Nate Stember's participation cannot be confirmed based on the available information, this article provides an overview of the tournament and Stember's recent performances.

    Latest odds for Stember at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX are currently unavailable.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This would be Stember's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26 under.

    Stember's recent performances

    • No recent performance data is available for Nate Stember.

    Stember's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green---
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---
    Average Strokes Gained: Total---

    Stember's advanced stats and rankings

    • No recent performance data is available for Nate Stember.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Stember as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

