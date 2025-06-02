Rob Oppenheim betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Rob Oppenheim lines up a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the LECOM Suncoast Classic at Lakewood National Golf Club on April 17, 2025 in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rob Oppenheim returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, which takes place June 5-8 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. He'll be looking to improve on his past performances in this event.
Oppenheim's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|69-73
|-1
|2023
|T57
|69-68-72-69
|-7
|2022
|T12
|68-67-65-69
|-16
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Oppenheim's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Oppenheim's best finish at this event came in 2022, when he finished tied for 12th at 16-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Oppenheim's recent performances
- Oppenheim has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- His Strokes Gained statistics for his past five tournaments are not available.
Oppenheim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Oppenheim's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Oppenheim for the 2025 season or his past five performances.
All stats in this article are accurate for Oppenheim as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
