Ryan Hall betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Ryan Hall of the United States looks on prior to this shot on the second tee during the final round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 25, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Ryan Hall returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, taking place June 5-8, 2025, at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Hall looks to improve upon his previous performance in this event.
Hall's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|68-71
|-4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Hall's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of 4-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Hall's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|76-78
|+10
|--
|Oct. 6, 2024
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T23
|69-68-68-67
|-16
|--
Hall's recent performances
- Hall had his best finish at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he finished tied for 23rd with a score of 16-under.
Hall's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-1.726
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-1.194
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.303
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-0.895
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-3.513
|-
Hall's advanced stats and rankings
- Hall has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -1.726 this season, while his average Driving Distance is 293.3 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Hall has a -1.194 mark. He has a 47.22% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Hall has delivered a -0.895 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 30.00, and he is breaking par 11.11% of the time.
- Hall's Bogey Avoidance rate stands at 36.11% for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
