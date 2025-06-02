Rayhan Thomas betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Rayhan Thomas of India plays his shot on the fourth hole during the second round of the AdventHealth Championship 2025 at Blue Hills Country Club on May 16, 2025 in Kansas City, Missouri. (David Berding/Getty Images)
The 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX will be held June 5-8. While the event is scheduled at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina, Rayhan Thomas's participation cannot be confirmed based on the available information.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- Thomas has not competed in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Thomas's recent performances
- Thomas has no recorded top-five, top-10, or top-20 finishes in his last ten performances.
- Strokes Gained data for Thomas's past five tournaments is not available.
Thomas's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Thomas's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats or rankings are available for Thomas for the 2025 season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
