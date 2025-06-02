Pontus Nyholm betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Pontus Nyholm of Sweden plays his tee shot on the eigth hole during the first round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 29, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Pontus Nyholm will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. In his most recent appearance at this event in 2024, Nyholm finished tied for sixth with a score of 17-under.
Nyholm's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|T6
|67-71-63-67
|-17
|2022
|MC
|76-71
|+4
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Nyholm's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2024, he finished tied for sixth after posting a score of 17-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Nyholm's recent performances
- Nyholm has not recorded any top-20 finishes in his last ten appearances.
Nyholm's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Nyholm's advanced stats and rankings
- No recent statistical data is available for Nyholm.
All stats in this article are accurate for Nyholm as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
