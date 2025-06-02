Pierceson Coody betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Pierceson Coody plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Pierceson Coody returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Coody will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.
Coody's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2022
|MC
|72-70
|-1
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- In Coody's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Coody's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|T16
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|48.000
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|T25
|67-70-66-67
|-14
|33.250
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|64-71
|-9
|--
|April 20, 2025
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|T31
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|14.311
|March 30, 2025
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|T52
|68-69-69-69
|-5
|6.125
|March 9, 2025
|Puerto Rico Open
|T40
|66-69-69-72
|-12
|8.711
|March 2, 2025
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-69
|-4
|--
|Jan. 25, 2025
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|Nov. 24, 2024
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|76-75
|+9
|--
|Nov. 17, 2024
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T12
|68-69-67-69
|-11
|--
Coody's recent performances
- Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.
Coody's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.666
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.111
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|0.012
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.417
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.983
|-
Coody's advanced stats and rankings
- Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.666 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Coody is sporting a -0.111 mark this season. He has a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he is breaking par 24.31% of the time.
- Coody's average Driving Distance this season is 308.1 yards.
- He has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.
All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
