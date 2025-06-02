PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Pierceson Coody betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

Pierceson Coody plays his tee shot on the second hole during the final round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on June 01, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Pierceson Coody returns to the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, set to take place June 5-8, 2025 at Thornblade Club in Greer, South Carolina. Coody will look to improve upon his previous performance at this event.

    Latest odds for Coody at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Coody's recent history at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2022MC72-70-1

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • In Coody's most recent appearance at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX, in 2022, he missed the cut after posting a score of 1-under.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Coody's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeT1669-67-69-70-548.000
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonT2567-70-66-67-1433.250
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC64-71-9--
    April 20, 2025Corales Puntacana ChampionshipT3167-71-72-72-614.311
    March 30, 2025Texas Children's Houston OpenT5268-69-69-69-56.125
    March 9, 2025Puerto Rico OpenT4066-69-69-72-128.711
    March 2, 2025Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-69-4--
    Jan. 25, 2025Farmers Insurance OpenMC70-80+6--
    Nov. 24, 2024The RSM ClassicMC76-75+9--
    Nov. 17, 2024Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT1268-69-67-69-11--

    Coody's recent performances

    • Coody has finished in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, where he finished tied for 12th with a score of 11-under.

    Coody's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.666-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.111-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green-0.012-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.417-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.983-

    Coody's advanced stats and rankings

    • Coody has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.666 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green, Coody is sporting a -0.111 mark this season. He has a 66.90% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Coody has delivered a 0.417 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he has a Putts Per Round average of 29.13, and he is breaking par 24.31% of the time.
    • Coody's average Driving Distance this season is 308.1 yards.
    • He has accumulated 110 FedExCup Regular Season points, ranking 155th on TOUR.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Coody as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

