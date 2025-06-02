Nicolo Galletti betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
1 Min Read
Nicolo Galletti of the United States plays his shot from the 2nd tee during the first round of the Visit Knoxville Open 2025 at Holston Hills Country Club on May 22, 2025 in Knoxville, Tennessee. (Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
Nicolo Galletti will compete in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX from June 5-8. This marks his first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Galletti's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Galletti's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T54
|72-66-76-66
|-4
|--
|Feb. 11, 2024
|WM Phoenix Open
|73
|71-67-74-74
|+2
|--
Galletti's recent performances
- Galletti's best finish in his last ten appearances came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he tied for 54th with a score of 4-under.
Galletti's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-
Galletti's advanced stats and rankings
- No advanced stats are available for Galletti's performance in the past five tournaments.
All stats in this article are accurate for Galletti as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.