Neal Shipley betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
Neal Shipley plays his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Neal Shipley will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Shipley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.
At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX
- This is Shipley's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
- Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.
Shipley's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-69
|+1
|--
|March 23, 2025
|Valspar Championship
|T47
|76-68-71-70
|+1
|--
|Nov. 10, 2024
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-67
|-1
|--
|Oct. 20, 2024
|Shriners Children's Open
|T41
|69-70-68-68
|-9
|--
|Sep. 15, 2024
|Procore Championship
|T13
|68-73-69-69
|-9
|--
|July 28, 2024
|3M Open
|T37
|73-66-69-69
|-7
|--
|July 14, 2024
|ISCO Championship
|T6
|67-65-66-70
|-20
|--
|July 7, 2024
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|June 30, 2024
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|T20
|67-68-70-72
|-11
|--
|June 16, 2024
|U.S. Open
|T26
|70-73-71-72
|+6
|--
Shipley's recent performances
- Shipley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.
Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|0.270
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|0.039
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.269
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.089
|-
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|0.129
|-
Shipley's advanced stats and rankings
- Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 this season.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley has sported a 0.039 mark.
- On the greens, Shipley has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round.
- Shipley's Driving Distance average stands at 300.6 yards this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage is 62.96%.
- He has broken par 19.44% of the time this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.52%.
All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.
