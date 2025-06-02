PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Neal Shipley betting profile: BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Neal Shipley plays his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Neal Shipley plays his tee shot on the second hole during the second round of the UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH 2025 at Raleigh Country Club on May 30, 2025 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

    Neal Shipley will tee off at Thornblade Club June 5-8 in the 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX. This marks Shipley's first appearance in the tournament in the past five years.

    Latest odds for Shipley at the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    At the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX

    • This is Shipley's first time competing in the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX in the past five years.
    • Ryan Gerard won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 26-under.

    Shipley's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    May 25, 2025Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-69+1--
    March 23, 2025Valspar ChampionshipT4776-68-71-70+1--
    Nov. 10, 2024World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-67-1--
    Oct. 20, 2024Shriners Children's OpenT4169-70-68-68-9--
    Sep. 15, 2024Procore ChampionshipT1368-73-69-69-9--
    July 28, 20243M OpenT3773-66-69-69-7--
    July 14, 2024ISCO ChampionshipT667-65-66-70-20--
    July 7, 2024John Deere ClassicMC70-74+2--
    June 30, 2024Rocket Mortgage ClassicT2067-68-70-72-11--
    June 16, 2024U.S. OpenT2670-73-71-72+6--

    Shipley's recent performances

    • Shipley has finished in the top 20 three times over his last 10 appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for sixth with a score of 20-under.

    Shipley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee-0.270-
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green-0.039-
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.269-
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.089-
    Average Strokes Gained: Total-0.129-

    Shipley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Shipley has posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.270 this season.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Shipley has sported a 0.039 mark.
    • On the greens, Shipley has delivered a 0.089 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. Additionally, he has averaged 29.00 Putts Per Round.
    • Shipley's Driving Distance average stands at 300.6 yards this season, while his Greens in Regulation Percentage is 62.96%.
    • He has broken par 19.44% of the time this season and has a Bogey Avoidance rate of 18.52%.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Shipley as of the start of the BMW Charity Pro-Am presented by TD SYNNEX.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

